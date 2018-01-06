On National Radon Action Month, Coloradans are encouraged to check their homes

DENVER – It should come as no surprise that Gov. John Hickenlooper has proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month in the state of Colorado.

Radon, an invisible, odorless, tasteless and naturally occurring radioactive gas, is responsible for more than 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year, according to Kelly MacGregor, with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Testing your home for radon is simple and works best when all your doors and windows are closed,” said Chrystine Kelley, radon program manager for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “That’s why January is a great time to [perform the] test.”

Information from the CDPHE states half of Colorado homes have radon levels that could cause health concerns. In El Paso County alone, 52 percent of homes have high radon levels.

Radon seeps into the soil and moves through cracks and small openings in foundations. It is then trapped in those living spaces and eventually builds up to dangerous levels for humans.

Long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer in smokers, according to CDPHE officials.



Health officials say testing for radon is easy and high radon levels can be mitigated for $800 to $1,200. Learn more about mitigating high levels of radon in your home by clicking here.