Nearly 80 people hospitalized for the flu in Weld County as season reaches its peak

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – The number of hospitalizations due to the flu continues to rise in Weld County with nearly 80 hospitalized so far during the 2017-2018 influenza season, according to Weld County Health Department officials.
So far, there have been 78 hospitalizations across the county, with 47 of those hospitalizations occurring during the month of December alone.
Last year, there were only eight people hospitalized during the month of December.
Since the start of 2018, there were over 22 people hospitalized in less than a week into the month of January, according to Eric Aakko, a spokesman for the Weld County Health Department.