Maryland hospital releases statement regarding patient dropped off at bus stop in hospital gown

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - A viral video that has many outraged was shot in Baltimore.

The cell phone video shows a woman, wearing only a hospital gown, being escorted out of the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus by four security officers. The incident happened on Tuesday night.

The post on Facebook was recorded by Imamu Baraka, who happened to be there while the woman was left at a bus stop with her personal belongings in plastic bags.

She appeared to be disoriented and unable to communicate. In the video, you can hear Baraka direct the woman to have a seat while authorities were contacted to help the woman.

Baraka emphasized how he felt the hospital and ambulance personnel acted irresponsibly in regards to her situation.

University of Maryland Medical System released a statement regarding the incident:

We share the shock and disappointment of many who have viewed the video showing the discharge of a patient from the Emergency Department of UMMC Midtown the night of January 9. This unfortunate event is not representative of our patient-centered mission. While there are many circumstances of this patient’s case that we cannot address publicly, in the end, we clearly failed to fulfill our mission with this patient, no matter the circumstances of her case or the quality of the clinical care we provided in the hospital (which is not depicted in the video). We are taking this matter very seriously, conducting a thorough review, and are evaluating the appropriate response, including the possibility of personnel action.

The video has been viewed more than 500,000 times and has been shared thousands of times on social media.