7NEWS
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
7-Day
Hourly Forecast
Radar
Radar & Maps
Weather Alerts
School Closings and Delays
Consumer
+
Debbie's Deals
ShopSmart
Money
Recalls
Financial Fitness Zone
Science & Tech
Managing Your Money
Spelling Bee
Home Safety
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
I-25 Cams
I-70 Cams
Driving you crazy
Health
+
Staying Healthy
Flu Guide
Whats Going Around
Basics of Babies
New Year
Heart
The Senior Resource Center
Ask a Health Expert
News
+
Local News
National
Denver7 Investigates
Politics Unplugged
Politics
DecodeDC
Trending
The NOW Denver
Archive
News Tips
Marijuana
Crime
Denver News Podcast
Election Results
Domestic Violence
Conquering Addiction
Good News
Solar Eclipse
Video
+
Live Video
Recent Videos
Right This Minute
YouTube Channel
Newsy
Photos
+
Recent Galleries
Your Photos
Submit Photos
Entertainment
+
Celebrity News
CMAs
TV Listings
Contests
12 Days of Christmas
Crossword
Sudoku
Horoscope
The List
Pickler and Ben Show
Community
+
Community Events
Celebrate Colorado
Making Things Possible
Rachel's Challenge
Books for Kids
7Everyday Hero
Special Olympics
7NEWS Book Club
Holiday Heroes
Pack A Backpack
Car Care Fair
Lifestyle
+
Pets
Travel
Discover Colorado
Food
Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention
Real Estate
Sports
+
Broncos
Avalanche
Nuggets
Rockies
Fishing Colorado
BolderBOULDER
Orange First
College Sports
Marketplace
+
Insights into Insurance
Tailgate Grilling Academy
Mile High Living
Healthy Living Tips
New Year New You
About
+
Contact Us
News Team
Mobile
RSS Feeds
Advertise
Support
Current
39
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 53°
LO: 17°
HI: 53°
LO: 17°
HI: 53°
LO: 17°
Full Forecast
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
1
Closings or delays
Closings
and current delays
1
Closings or delays
Do You Make the Hand Washing Grade?
10:23 AM, Jan 17, 2018
Share Article
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story