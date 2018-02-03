Free museums and more: 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Denver Art Museum Free Day

What: Enjoy free admission to the Denver Art Museum. Note that special exhibitions will require a ticketed admission.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver, Colo.

When: First Saturday of every month, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: denverartmuseum.org

2. Hammonds’ Candy Factory Tour

What: Did you know that you can take a free tour of Colorado’s very own Hammond’s Candy Factory? Tours run every half-hour Monday through Saturday. Watch candy makers as they hand-pull and twist oversize candy canes, ribbon candy, lollipops and chocolate. It’s educational fun for candy lovers of all ages. And bonus, every tour guest gets a free candy sample.

Where: Hammond’s Candies, 5735 N. Washington Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Mondays – Fridays: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Saturdays: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Closed Sundays)

Admission: Free

More Information: hammondscandies.com

3. Get in free to the Denver Firefighter’s Museum

What: Learn about the history of the Denver Fire Department with galleries showcasing firefighting artifacts, technology used over the years by firefighters, and learn about firefighter training and much more – totally free of charge!

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1326 Tremont Place, in Denver, Colo.

Admission: Free

More info: http://www.denverfirefightersmuseum.org/

4. Snowboard for free at the Ruby Hill Rail Yard

What: Let’s be honest, many of us can’t afford the ski resort passes, the gear, the classes and the gas to get to the Colorado High Country to enjoy some fresh powder. Fortunately for us, there’s a solution to our woes and it’s located right here in Denver! The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is operated by Winter Park Resort and maintained by volunteers. Helmets are strongly encouraged.

Where: Ruby Hill Rail Yard, Florida Avenue and South Platte Drive in Denver, Colo.

When: January 18, 2018 through February 18, 2018 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: https://www.winterparkresort.com/the-mountain/seven-territories/terrain-park/ruby-hill

5. See the premiere of Bayard Rustin: The Man Behind the Dream

What: Denver’s Harmony: a Colorado Chorale is paying tribute to the organizer of the March on Washington during Black History Month with a special performance by R&B artist Hazel Miller. The performance will take guests through an engaging, entertaining and educational story about a man who was ahead of his time: a Quaker, conscientious objector, openly gay, civil rights activist and the organizer of Martin Luther King Jr’s 1963 March on Washington.

Where: Central Presbyterian Church, 16630 Sherman Street in Denver, Colo.

When: Saturday, February 3, 2018 from starting at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $25 general admission; Seniors and students get in for $20

More info: https://www.harmonychorale.org/

6. “The Magazine Project” opens at the Denver Theatre District’s Understudy

What: Visual artist Sara Palmeri’s “The Magazine Project” is opening at the Denver Theatre District’s Understudy. The installation explores feminine identity through the lens of mass communication.

Where: Denver Threatre District’s Understudy, located at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C. 14th Street.

When: Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: http://denvertheatredistrict.com/

7. Ice skate at Skyline Park on the 16th St. Mall

What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.

Where: Skyline Park

When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018

Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.

More info: http://www.downtowndenver.com/places/skyline-park

