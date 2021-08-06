How Denver metro schools districts compare on mask rules, vaccines and more

DENVER -- Parents as well as school districts across the state are preparing for the return to school, and while thousands of kids are returning to in-person instruction, the coronavirus pandemic is seeing a resurgence due to the delta variant, meaning districts have had to scramble and reassess how learning will look like for the 2021-2022 school year.

How will COVID-19 safety protocols look for your particular district? We've compiled some of the most important aspects from several districts across the Denver metro area. For the full list of protocols and health guidelines, click on each individual district name; the link will take you to the latest information from each individual district.

Keep in mind that masks are required for everyone on school buses, regardless of vaccination status, per federal law.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Masks are optional – not required – for all students. The district will honor the decision of parents.

All staff are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged – not required – for any 12 years or older.

Students and staff will not be required to quarantine unless there is an outbreak (defined as 5 or more positive cases tied to an original positive case).

The district will no longer notify schools about positive and/or asymptomatic cases.

Adams 14

Masks will be required indoors for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

Student athletes in grades 6-12 will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks while participating in a sport.

Visitors will be required to wear masks.

Aurora Public Schools

Masks are strongly encouraged for students who are unvaccinated.

Staff who are vaccinated will not be required to wear masks at schools or district sites. Unvaccinated staff will be required to wear masks in the workplace.

Anyone 12 and up is strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Once the FDA approves a COVID-19 vaccine, all staff will be required to be vaccinated.

Student athletes in grades 6-12 will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks while participating in a sport.

The district will no longer require proactive quarantining of those who may have been exposed to a positive and/or symptomatic individual.

Boulder Valley School District

Due to the changing situation with the delta variant, the district said on its website it will update its guidelines following an Aug. 10 board of education meeting. Please check back often as we update this story with the latest.

Brighton 27J

Masks are recommended – but not required – for students.

All 27J school staff will be required to provide their vaccination status to the district. Students 12 years or older will be asked to volunteer their vaccination status through the IC parent portal, which may be helpful in the event of an outbreak or quarantine.

Fully vaccinated people will not need to wear masks in schools or district facilities. Unvaccinated students and staff should continue to wear face masks while at school.

Students will be kept three feet away from each other in classrooms when possible. Cohorts will continue, though they will be larger than last year.

The district will continue to inform families of a possible exposure of their child to the virus.

Cherry Creek School District

Masks are “strongly encouraged” – but not required – for students and staff. The district will honor the decision of families.

COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged – not required – for any 12 years or older

The Tri-County Health Department will continue to contact trace positive cases and will guide the district if/when quarantining is necessary.

Denver Public Schools

Masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors inside schools, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will not be required outside.

Each charter school will share its own mask guidance with their students and families

COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged – not required – for any 12 years or older

Staff members who are vaccinated or alone. In their workspace will not have to wear a mask during those times.

Douglas County School District

Masks are recommended – but not required – for everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The district will honor the decision of families when it comes to masks.

Unvaccinated “student-facing” staff members will be required to wear a mask while indoors.

COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged – not required – for any 12 years or older

The district will notify the Tri-County Health Department of all positive cases and exposures.

Englewood Schools

Englewood schools is still working with public health officials to determine whether masks will be mandatory in indoor spaces at the start of the school year.

The district encourages – but is not requiring – anyone 12 and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jeffco Public Schools

Masks are required for kids aged 3-11 (generally Pre-K to 6 th grade) and recommended for anyone 12 and up, regardless of vaccination status.

grade) and recommended for anyone 12 and up, regardless of vaccination status. District will follow any quarantines indicated by Jefferson County Public Health due to routine classroom exposure for anyone unvaccinated and not wearing a mask.

All Jeffco Public Schools staff is required to notify the district of their vaccination status by Aug. 16.

Unvaccinated staff will be required to wear a mask indoors; vaccinated staff are recommended – but not required – to wear masks indoors as well.

Visitors and volunteers are required to wear masks indoors.

COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged – not required – for any 12 years or older.

Littleton Public Schools

Masks are recommended – but not required – for unvaccinated students.

The district says parents should be getting an email with more information about return-to-school.

Poudre School District

Masks are required indoors for all students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will not be required outside.

COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged – not required – for any 12 years or older.

Fully vaccinated students or staff will not be required to quarantine if they're exposed to someone who is positive for coronavirus.

Schools will have a designated precautionary room or area to separate anyone who exhibits COVID-like symptoms.

Social distancing of three feet will be followed, where possible.

Cohorts will remain this year and mixing of cohorts will be allowed during recess.

Sheridan School District

Masks are required indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Student athletes in grades 6-12 will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks while participating in a sport.

All students and staff will be required to be screened for possible COVID-19 once a day at the start of the school day.

Social distancing of three feet will be followed, where possible.

COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged – not required – for any 12 years or older.

St. Vrain Valley School District

The district will meet with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to discuss requirements and guidance for the upcoming school year. Please check back often as we update this story with the latest.

Westminster Public Schools