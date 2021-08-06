Here are the 16 Colorado universities requiring proof of vaccination ahead of the 2021 fall semester

As cases of COVID-19 begin to rise again and the fall semester grows closer, concerned parents and students are preparing for an in-person academic year.

In late April, many Colorado colleges and universities, including Colorado State University and University of Colorado, announced that they would be requiring faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to stepping onto campus.

Here are the universities in Colorado requiring proof of vaccination for students, as of Friday, Aug. 6:

Colorado College

CC requires all students, faculty, and staff who are accessing campus for the 2021-22 academic year to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. All members of the campus community are required to provide proof of vaccination or exemption. Click here to learn more.

Colorado School of Mines

The Colorado School of Mines vaccination requirement applies to all students, faculty and staff who come to campus to attend and teach classes, study, conduct research or work. It does not apply to fully online students or fully remote workers who do not come to campus. More on the school's COVID-19 protocols can be found here.

Colorado State University (Fort Collins and Pueblo)

The Colorado State University Fort Collins and Pueblo campuses will require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty, staff, and students for the Fall 2021 semester. This requirement is conditioned upon full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. More info here.

Fort Lewis College

To ensure safe campus interactions, a COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all FLC students enrolled for the Fall 2021 semester as well as all faculty and staff. You will be required to upload a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card to FLC’s secure document upload portal or through the Fort Lewis App. More on how to do that here.

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Metropolitan State University of Denver, along with other institutions of higher education in Colorado, announced on April 28 that it will require all students, faculty members and staff members to have Covid-19 vaccinations before the start of the fall 2021 semester. Read more about MSU's COVID-19 policies here.

Naropa University

All Naropa University students, faculty, and staff are required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine prior to the beginning of the Fall 2021 Semester in order to study, teach, work or attend any Naropa-sponsored activities. For more information, click here.

Regis University

To protect the health of its students and employees and to ensure a full return to in-person teaching and learning this fall, Regis University will add coronavirus vaccines to its current list of required immunizations for students, and require all employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as well. Read more here.

Rocky Vista University

Rocky Vista University, on the recommendation of the COVID-19 Response Team (CRT), will be implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all employees and students. More information about the school's COVID-19 protocols and policies can be found here.

University of Denver

The University of Denver will require all undergraduate and graduate students living, learning, or working on campus to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall 2021 term. The university is offering vaccination events on campus, prioritizing DU’s student population, and we will continue to offer vaccinations through spring term. Read more here.

University of Colorado (Anschutz Medical Campus, Boulder, Denver, Colorado Springs)

CU Boulder will require faculty, staff and students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall 2021 semester. The requirement aligns with the decision from the CU System and will enable the campus to more fully return to a traditional campus experience for the fall 2021 semester, officials said. More on that can be found here.

University of Northern Colorado

Enrolled students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in in-person classes, campus housing, and other in-person activities, services, and events. Medical and non-medical exemptions are available to students who are unable to receive a vaccination. Students who are enrolled in approved, exclusively online academic programs through Extended Campus are exempted from this policy. Read more here.

Western Colorado University

Western will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Exemptions will be allowed for health, religious or other reasons. Learn more here.

