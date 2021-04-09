Watch
Four Douglas County schools in remote learning for two weeks

Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 09, 2021
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Four Douglas County schools will be in remote learning for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, officials said.

School board member David Ray posted the quarantine information Thursday night:

• Mountain Vista High School: Through April 20
• Castle View High School: Through April 22
• Rocky Heights Middle School: Through April 22
• Sierra Middle School: Through April 22

At Rocky Heights, five outbreaks of COVID-19 were identified, school officials wrote to parents and staff. Mountain Vista also had five outbreaks.

Outbreak data for Castle View and Sierra was not available Friday. As of Friday, the district had a total of 4,534 students and staff impacted by quarantine protocols. Of those, 132 students and staff are in isolation, meaning they are sick or have tested positive for COVID-19.

