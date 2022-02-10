Enrollment ends Friday for two new Aurora magnet schools

Enrollment ends Friday for two new magnet schools in the Aurora Public Schools district.

The Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy and the Charles Burrell Visual and Performing Arts Campus will open in the 2022-2023 school year. The schools are part of the Blueprint APS plan that will create more educational options for Aurora students, as well as create more P-8 schools that serve students from preschool through 8th grade.

Both schools are named for prominent Black Coloradans. Clara Brown endured years of slavery before earning her freedom, and was one of the first Black settlers in Colorado as well as an entrepreneur. Charles Burrell was the first Black musician to receive a permanent contract with The Denver Symphony.

Abbie Dzara, who is enrolling her son in the Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy, said she’s looking forward to having a different environment for her busy child.

“For so many years we’ve just had the standard education where you go to school and sit down and learn from a text book, and I think it’s exciting for students to be able to have different opportunities in the classroom, to see what might fit them best,” she said.

The Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy will be located at the existing Wheeling Elementary School. The Charles Burrell Visual and Performing Arts Academy will cover two campuses. K through 8 students will be at the Peoria Elementary campus, and students in grades 9-12 will be at Aurora Central High School. ACHS will still offer other educational pathways, clubs and sports in addition to the arts program.

Families can apply for the magnet schools using this link.