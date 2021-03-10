Menu

DPS clarifies snow day policy, says students will get day off if conditions are bad

Stock photo via videoblocks
Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 10, 2021
DENVER — Get those sleds ready, Denver students.

Denver Public Schools is changing its snow day policy, ensuring that students will get at least one day off if weather conditions are bad enough.

For snowfall that is "limited in duration," the district will have a traditional snow day, with no in-person or remote learning. If snowfall continues for an extended period of time, or makes conditions dangerous for more than one day — as it likely could this weekend — then the district will switch to remote learning after one traditional snow day.

After heavy snowfall in February, the district delayed classes by two hours, opting against a full snow day. The move caused confusion among students and parents.

"I want to apologize for any problems that were created for our community, and I want to let you know we’re making changes as a result," interim Superintendent Dwight Jones said in a letter to students, staff and families on Wednesday.

Jones said that in the event that heavy snow this weekend makes conditions unsafe, the district would have a snow day on Monday, then return to remote learning on Tuesday and any days afterward, if conditions persist.

The district plans to remind students and staff to prepare for a snow day by mid-day the day before, so they can bring laptops and other remote learning equipment home.

Denver is expected to receive heavy snowfall beginning Friday and through the weekend, potentially one of the biggest snowstorms the city has seen in years.

