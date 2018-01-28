Douglas County school voucher program now officially dead, officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- The controversial Douglas County School District school voucher program is now officially dead, say school officials.

This comes after the Colorado Supreme Court last week ordered that the long-fought Douglas County Choice Scholarship Program court case be dismissed as moot. The court also said that prior orders and judgments of the Colorado Court of Appeals and the Denver District Court involving the voucher case have been vacated.

The voucher program faced a shutdown in November when voters elected four anti-voucher candidates to the school board. On Dec, 4, the school board voted to rescind the program altogether.

“The Choice Scholarship Programs has been a contentious issue in Douglas County since 2011,” said David Ray, president of the Douglas County School Board. “We are thankful to finally put this behind us and be able to put our focus on the real priorities facing this school district.”

