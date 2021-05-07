Denver Public Schools announces 3 finalists for superintendent

DENVER — Denver Public Schools on Friday announced three finalists for the district's open superintendent position.

Alex Marrero, Stephanie Soliven and Andre Wright will now interview with students, teachers and other district staff

Marrero is an assistant superintendent in the New Rochelle district in New York. Soliven is an assistant superintendent in the Brevard County district in Florida. Wright is the chief academic officer for Aurora Public Schools.

The three finalists were selected from a pool of 85 applicants. About 20 interviewed with the district, and 15 interviewed with the board of education.

“This is a moment for optimism and excitement about Denver’s future,” Board President Carrie Olson said in a statement. “We have reached an important milestone in finding a visionary leader for our district.”

Denver has been on the search for a superintendent for months, following the departure last semester of Susana Cordova, who took an assistant superintendent job with the Dallas Independent School District in Texas.