CU President Mark Kennedy announces he will step down in 'coming months'

University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy is beginning discussions about leaving his post as leader of the four-campus system, Kennedy announced Monday, two weeks after Boulder faculty and students voted to censure him for his actions and comments around diversity.

Kennedy, a former Republican congressman who was selected as CU president in a contentious process that ended with a split, party-line vote by the university’s Board of Regents in May 2019, will transition out of the role in the “coming months,” according to a news release announcing the decision.

“The Board of Regents and I have entered into discussions about an orderly transition of the presidency of the university in the near future,” Kennedy said in a statement. “The Board of Regents has a new makeup this year, which has led to changes in its focus and philosophy. We have made great progress in each of the major areas we identified when I was honored to become president, including strategic planning; diversity, equity and inclusion; fundraising; online education; and technology transformation. Much of that progress came in the face of the pandemic. I appreciate the many smart and dedicated people who work hard every day to help the university meet its mission to serve its students and the state. CU is on a positive trajectory.”

The CU Board of Regents, which switched from a Republican to a Democratic majority for the first time in nearly 40 years after the November election, said it will move quickly to determine the next steps.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.