Community College of Aurora launches Return to Earn initiative

AURORA, Colo. -- Community colleges offer an alternative option for students who are interested in an affordable, casual learning environment compared to their expensive, larger counterparts.

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) includes 13 different schools across the state that provide prospective students with a low-cost way to earn their associate degree.

Following the spring 2021 semester, the CCCS reported a decline of its student body in the past year, specifically at their most racially diverse campus — the Community College of Aurora. After a sizable withdrawal amount of over 1,700 students, the school is launching the Return to Earn initiative to encourage students to continue their academics.

According to their website, “CCA’s Return to Earn initiative will re-engage and re-enroll at least 75 students per year who have dropped-out of college with 45 credits or more toward their degree.”

With a hefty budget of $150,000, the CCA will be using grants and a donation from the Anschutz Family Foundation to support the program’s expenses. In order to qualify for the financial assistance, students must successfully complete the semester with a C average or higher.

Classes at the CCA are set to begin August 23, 2021.