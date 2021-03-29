Colorado to scale back its school standardized testing

DENVER (AP) — Students in Colorado will only take one state standardized test this year in either math or English following a year of challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Colorado Public Radio reported that the federal government has approved a request from Colorado that allows students in fourth, sixth or eighth grades to take the math assessment and students in grades third, fifth and seventh to take the English or language arts assessment.

Parents can choose to have their child take both tests, which are intended to measure students’ academic progress at the end of each year in multiple subjects.

The tests this year won’t be used to evaluate teacher performance or rate schools, but officials hope the results will help evaluate the effects of the pandemic.