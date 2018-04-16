Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 5:10AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin

Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 3:52AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel

Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 3:52AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:46AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln

Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:30PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin

Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:30PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel

Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:38PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca

Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca

Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 1:57PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln

Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:52AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache

Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:52AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers

Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso

Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso

Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache

Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 10:18PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan

Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 10:18PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin

Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 6:26PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache