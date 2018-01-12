Colorado school district sees drop in homeless students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Manitou Springs School District 14 is crediting a decline in its student enrollment to a change in Manitou Springs’ policy on the amount of time homeless people can live in motels.

According to official enrollment numbers released Tuesday by the Colorado Department of Education, enrollment at the Manitou Springs schools went down by 88 students this year.

The Gazette reports the 6.29 percent decrease at the Colorado Springs area schools brings them down to 1,400 students.

Assistant Superintendent Tim Miller says district leaders anticipated this year’s loss after the city placed a 30-day limit on residential occupancy in city motels where up to 65 students have lived in previous years.

Miller says the district’s budget will not be significantly impacted by the enrollment decrease.