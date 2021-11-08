Adams 14, Adams 12 Five Star Schools also cancelling classes on Friday due to staffing shortages

DENVER – Two more Front Range school districts are cancelling classes Friday due to staffing shortages, school officials wrote in letters sent to parents on Monday.

Spokespersons for both Adams 12 Five Star Schools and the Adams County School District 14 said there will be no school for kids in Pre-K through 12th grade on Friday, Nov. 12, due to ongoing staffing challenges across Colorado schools.

“Our school district - similar to many other school districts, businesses and organizations across our state and country - has frequently felt the impact of ongoing labor shortages during this school year, particularly in filling positions for nutrition employees, before and after-school care workers, bus drivers and classroom substitutes,” reads the letter from Adams 12 Five Star Schools. “However, amidst these ongoing staffing challenges, this flexibility and creativity can often only stretch so far and sometimes difficult decisions must be made.”

School officials there wrote they grew “increasingly concerned” about the number of staff that would be available due to already planned absences and the potential lack of staff to fill those absences.

BASE programs at Adams 12 Five Star Schools will not be offered that day as well, they said, though some school activities and athletic programs scheduled for Friday may still happen as originally planned. They also warned parents should reach out to their district charter schools as plans for those schools may be different.

“The decision to close school is never taken lightly and we recognize the impact this may have on many of our families, especially in terms of child care. Our highest priority is to always offer a productive and safe environment for students to learn. We thank you for your understanding,” the letter reads.

In the letter, school officials also said they will use that day to hold a vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11, who are now eligible to receive a lesser two-dose regimen of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. You are asked to contact your school to see where the vaccination clinics will take place.

From their part, Adams 14 district officials said in a letter to families and staff that the district is facing “a staffing challenge that we will not be able to overcome due to staffing shortages,” and said the Nov. 12 closures would be treated as a snow day.

In the letter, the district reminded parents that meal, transportation and child care services; school clubs; and athletics would be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 as well as Friday, Nov. 12.

Kids will already be out of the classroom by Thursday as school districts across the state observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The two school districts in Adams County join the Boulder Valley School District, which announced last week that classes would be canceled for all students this Friday due to staffing challenges.