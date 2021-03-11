Why we're changing our photo group to "Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos"

We're making a change to our Facebook photo group, but in name only.

"Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos" will still showcase beautiful pictures from across our state, and give you a platform to share work of your own, from stunning captures of the Garden of the Gods at dawn to our spectacular sunsets through the year.

We feel that our photo group is reflection of what we love most about Colorado — and a chance to take a break from the chaos of our world and discover untouched parts of our state. You can find amazing new places to capture through your lens with our "Discover Colorado" series on Denver7's free streaming app.

The "Discover Colorado" series showcases Colorado's uniqueness, history, epic characters, wildlife, eats and drinks and outdoors — all a staple of what the photo group highlights on a daily basis. You can watch and re-watch "Discover Colorado" episode on the app or on our website here.

This photo group truly is a treasure and the digital team at Denver7 thanks you for your daily snapshots and conversations. Your talents have helped us stay connected to the state we all love. Your beautiful photos bring inspiration to Facebook feeds all across the world. We look forward to sharing your wonderful great outdoor moments in new ways through Discover Colorado Through Your Photos.

Know someone who might enjoy the photo group? Let them know!

Discover Colorado Zen Stream

We love seeing the beauty of Colorado through the lens of amateur and professional photographers across the state. By joining this group, you agree to only share your photography, or share other people's photos with proper credit. You agree to allow your photo or video to be posted, shared, featured on Denver7 platforms including Denver7 TV, Denver7 streaming apps, Denver7's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram page or TheDenverChannel.com.