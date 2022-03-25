What a pup! Enjoy this week's Top 7 Discover Colorado photos from Denver7

WHAT A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND ON THE WAY as Spring settles in across Colorado and it'll be a great weekend to explore and snap some pretty outdoor photos. 📸

sit back and count down with us this week's top 7 most viewed photos from Denver7's Discover Colorado Through Your Photos Facebook group.

HERE WE GO!

#7

Rest in peace, Big Kahuna. I learned today that the biggest, baddest elk bull of Rocky Mountain National Park was found dead last week. For years he has delighted visitors and photographers with his impressive size and incredible rack. The last rut season was hard on him as he suffered a pretty serious injury sparring with another bull. He seemed to recuperate, albeit slowly, but did not make it through the winter.

#6

Sandhill Cranes in the morning mist at sunrise.

March 2022 • Monte Vista, Colorado



Kelley Fine Arts • All Rights Reserved



#5

City lights from Lookout Mountain



Vu Doan

#4

My son took this with his phone camera this morning while working at Redlands Mesa Golf Course. He called them "cool ice bubbles".

Sue Holmes

#3

By far one of the best photos I’ve taken of my pup! #dogselfie

at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.





Krystal Paramo

#2

Caught the Sandhill Cranes in some light fog this morning, and as the sun came up, it started illuminating them, leaving me with this pretty scene.

Amber Braxton Photography

#1

The view from I-70 🏔

Stephan C Doyle

That's the list for this week! We've seen so many amazing photos from your adventures across the state in the group.

