Learn how to drive your own dog sled team at Grizzle-T Dog and Sled Works

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. – Sunshine, snow, happy dogs and epic views – what more can you ask for?

Nestled in the Yampa Valley surrounded by snowy-mountain peaks, Grizzle-T Dog & Sled Works is unlike any other dog sledding experience. While the majority of dog sledding programs have their guests sit on a sled that is driven by a tour guide, Grizzle-T teaches guests how to drive their own dog team.

“We take people out and teach them to drive dog teams. We try and offer a hands-on active activity where we take them out in the backcountry and teach them to drive a dog team for twelve and a half miles and hope to get that accomplished in a half-day program,” says owner Kris Hoffman.

Denver7 | Discover Colorado Discover Colorado streaming on your TV: Search 'Denver7'

Kris and his wife, Sara, have been running the program together for the last 19 years.

“I’ve got 110 dogs, 2 kids and a partridge in a pear tree,” jokes Kris. “These kids, they love the dogs, they call them all their doggies. They’re basically siblings to the kids. Some days I keep thinking we’re going to wake up and find them in a doghouse if we’re not lucky.”