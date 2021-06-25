Discover Colorado’s Underground Mining Museum

Creede, Colo. — What started as a small mining camp became the last silver boom town in Colorado the 1800s. Though the boom only lasted a few years, Creede, Colo., was primary a mining town up until mining ended in 1985.

The mines in Creede are no longer operational, but the town evolved from a rich 100-year-long history of mining. In 1976, Bob Louth decided to create a mining museum to preserve the mining history and heritage of Mineral County. Thus, the Creede Underground Mining Museum was born.

Wendy Leggitt, who happens to be Bob Louth’s daughter, is the director of the Underground Mining Museum.

“My dad, in his creative mind, designed the Underground Mining Museum. He decided it was time to preserve the mining history and heritage because that’s how Creede became Creede, it was silver and the mining,” says Legitt.

Denver7 | Discover Colorado Discover Colorado streaming free on your TV: Search 'Denver7+'

The museum offers a self-guided audio tour as well as a tour that is guided by an ex-miner. The mining displays feature authentic equipment that came out of the mines in the area from the 1880s all the way until 1985.

Leggitt grew up in Creede, and her family has worked in the mining industry for generations. She is proud to play a part in preserving the history of the area.

“America would not be where it is without the mining industry. It’s just part of history that needs to be kept alive,” says Leggitt.