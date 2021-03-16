Discover Colorado's Saddleback Ranch and the thrill of snowmobiling in the backcountry

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. – There are many different ways to get out and see beautiful places in Colorado, but if you’re looking for a fun way to get your adrenaline up and tour the backcountry, look no further than a snowmobile tour at Saddleback Ranch.

This stunning 8,300-acre ranch has been home to Bailey Lacovetto’s family for 5 generations.

“I’m the fifth generation on this ranch,” says Lacovetto, “my great-great-grandparents homesteaded on about 75-acres of the ranch.”

Originally a cattle ranch, Saddleback Ranch now offers a variety of outdoor activities for people of all ages including snow tubing, sleigh rides, winter and summer horseback rides, cattle drives, wagon rides, guided hunting trips and Lacovetto’s favorite activity of all – snowmobiling.

“On my days off I snowmobile. Even if I’m not taking tours, I go out snowmobiling,” says Lacovetto. “It’s literally an addiction.”

Saddleback Ranch offers three different tours throughout the day. The Adventure tour includes a three-hour snowmobile tour, lunch and an hour of snow tubing. They have also two-hour tour offered twice daily and a sunset tour, which includes an hour and a half of snowmobiling and approximately 30-45 minutes of snow tubing.