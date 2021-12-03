Discover Colorado’s North Pole and Santa’s Workshop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – When most people think of the North Pole, they picture an ice-covered landscape thousands of miles away. However, in Colorado, the North Pole happens to be much closer than you’d think.

Nestled at the foot of Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, The North Pole and Santa’s Workshop keep the spirit of the holidays alive all year round. Home to Santa, this timeless and quaint theme park has been spreading cheer since 1956.

The current owner, Tom Haggard, grew up at the park. His parents, along with a few other folks, built The North Pole 65 years ago.

“When the park was built in 1956, I was 5 years old,” recalls Haggard. “I spent my days at the park, and if I was in school, when I got off the bus, I would come up. I had jobs that I did, I was in charge of some of the animals and had to feed the goats, the baby goats. We bottle fed them and I did that. So, you know, the park was my playground.”

The park has 26 rides, 8 gift shops, a magic show, Santa’s Workshop, and many delicious food options. Though several things have changed at the park over the years, including the addition of the rides, many of the original features have remained the same. And most importantly, the objective of the park has remained the same, which is to be a fun, safe place for young children to come and spend time with their families.

“We’re 65 years old this year and we haven’t changed what we’re about. We have a very small niche, but a very loyal niche that comes every year. They are certainly emotionally invested in the park,” says Haggard. “Everybody in here’s for the same thing. They’re all just in here enjoying themselves, having fun.”