Discover Colorado's new soda bar just in time for spring

LITTLETON, Colo. -- With the spring comes warm weather, and with warm weather comes the craving for a cold refreshing beverage. Sipps Soda Bar has just what you need.

Bored of traditional soda, owners Wendy and Tim decided to put a spin on the classics. Sipps Soda Bar takes traditional soda flavors and infuses different flavor combinations into them.

"I really thought he was crazy when he wanted to open a soda bar," recalls Wendy, "but once I had it I was amazed."

Both Wendy and Tim love watching the reaction of their customers when they enjoy their first drink.

"We sit there like two grandparents and we make them drink it in front of us so we can get their reaction," says Tim.

Wendy agrees, "I love watching the reaction of our customers and to see their excitement because they've never experienced anything like it."