Discover Colorado’s Museo De Las Americas on Santa Fe Drive

DENVER – Bursting with galleries, artists, studios, and theaters, Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe (ADSF) is nationally known for its thriving art community. Though ADSF was officially founded in 2003, the Museo De Las Americas on Santa Fe Drive has been celebrating Latin American art and culture since 1991.

For over three decades, Museo De Las Americas has been committed to showcasing art and culture within the Latinx community.

“We are the premiere Latino art museum in the state of Colorado, and actually, we will say, the whole Rocky Mountain Region,” says executive director of Museo De Las Americas, Claudia Moran.

From ancient and folk art to contemporary art, Museo is home to exhibitions from all over the Americas as well as local artists here in Colorado.

“We will always engage with, 'What is our Colorado experience? What is our Colorado history?’ And we will try and connect those. It is always a great opportunity to also engage local artists,” says Moran.

Museo is more than just a museum; it is a community. Moran believes that Museo opens the door to important conversations about the Latinx experience.

“We are a community museum. Museo De Las Americas specializes in bringing conversations from the community to have in an art show, to have in a lecture, to have in a discussion, in a round table, different types of conversations that will take place here at Museo,” says Moran.