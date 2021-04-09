Discover Colorado’s local craft distillery in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. – You’ll find no shortage of craft breweries in Colorado but if you’re in the market for good local craft spirits, look no further than Steamboat Whiskey Company.

Veteran owned and operated, Steamboat Whiskey Company is the first and only distillery in Steamboat Springs. Their first blended whiskey, Warrior Whiskey, is a tribute to veterans and gives back a portion of the profits to veteran support organizations.

Though they do pride themselves on their whiskey, they offer a variety of other spirits including vodka, gin, rum, specialty spirits and they are always creating new products.

“We’re really just a hub of creativity and always coming out with new innovative products,” says head distiller, Corbin Korsgard, “We really enjoy what we do here.”

Korsgard is passionate about the craft behind making a good and unique whiskey.

“In my opinion, what makes a good whiskey is the craft behind it. I like whiskeys that are unique. It can be really boring when you're trying a whiskey that you're like, 'oh, this tastes just like the other ones,’” explains Korsgard. “We’re craft. We are truly batch to batch. I mean yes, we have a lot of consistency in our products, but down to a nuanced flavor you may be able to taste a little bit (of a difference) between batch to batch and we’re okay with that.”

With over 20 cocktails, a cozy bar room and year-round outdoor seating with firepits, Steamboat Whiskey Company has a lot to offer.

“We really just tried to create a warm, welcoming area for individuals to come with good people and enjoy a nice craft cocktail,” says Korsgard.