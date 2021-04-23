Discover Colorado history while drinking tea and looking fabulous

DENVER – If you enjoy learning about history, dressing up, sipping tea and eating pastries, Nico Gustafson has got you covered.

Gustafson hosts a one-of-a-kind Airbnb experience called “Become a Victorian Lady,” during which she dresses you up from head to toe in proper Victorian-era attire and escorts you to high tea at The Brown Palace.

Born in Bucharest, Romania, Gustafson has been obsessed with the Victorian era since she can remember. She loves giving people a feel for what it was like to dress as an aristocrat in the late 19th century.

Denver7 | Discover Colorado Discover Colorado streaming on your TV: Search 'Denver7'

“I try to dress everybody as historically accurate as possible,” says Gustafson.

And there’s no better place to go for afternoon tea than The Brown Palace. Opened in 1892, The Brown Palace has been serving tea for more than a century.

“People always dress up when they come to tea (at The Brown Palace), but to wear these dresses and have the tea, it just adds an extra layer of just fabulousness,” explains Gustafson.