Discover Colorado and the family behind a locally made gourmet honey bar

LONGMONT, Colo. – “The Honey Bunchies story is really sweet, no pun intended,” says Kendra Bennett, the CMO of Honey Bunchies.

Honey Bunchies is a hand-made gourmet honey bar that is made right here Colorado. The company started in 2010 when Kendra’s dad tried recreating a recipe that her mom made for him 35 years ago. No one had written down the original recipe, so he spent three long months in the kitchen combining ingredients until he created a delicious gourmet honey bar that he named Honey Bunchies. The name was inspired by his nickname for Kendra’s mom, who he calls “honey bunchy.”

Kendra’s dad spent the next few years building the Honey Bunchies business all on his own. He made the bars, created the packaging, managed the books, and went around town knocking on doors to see if people would sell Honey Bunchies. As the company grew, Kendra, her mom and her brother joined the team. Soon, Honey Bunchies was picked up by Whole Foods and from there it spread into stores across Colorado.

“It takes three days to make one batch of bars. It’s all handmade, though we use some equipment to help us, like a cutting machine,” says Kendra. “There’s no doubt, you know, the four of us are very involved in the entire process from start to finish so is a labor of love.”