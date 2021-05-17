Watch
LifestyleDenver7 | Discover Colorado

Actions

Discover Colorado's American Indian culture one bite at a time at Tocabe

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Tocabe Food
Posted at 5:41 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 19:43:15-04

DENVER – Tocabe has been serving American Indian cuisine since 2008, but the recipes and ingredients have been passed down through generations.

The only American Indian owned and operated restaurant in Metro Denver, Tocabe combines traditional Osage family recipes with elements of modern American Indian fare. The co-owners, Matt Chandra and Ben Jacobs, both Osage Indians, utilize their American Indian roots to help educate people on Indigenous culture.

“There’s a people behind every ingredient around the globe. A lot of the food you see in the produce section have Native and Indigenous roots,” says Jacobs.

discovercoloradohatjocasta.png

Denver7 | Discover Colorado

Discover Colorado streaming on your TV: Search 'Denver7'

4:26 PM, Oct 05, 2020

At Tocabe, they believe that every meal should tell a story of American Indian culture. For them, that means working closely with various native communities to source the ingredients they use.

“We have a philosophy that we go by, or kind of a mantra, that’s ‘Native first, local second,’” says Jacobs. “It’s our job and our duty and our obligation to support native food production. Where many restaurants are local, local, local first, which is great and we obviously believe in that as well, we believe that it’s important that we buy from native food producers first.”

Discover Colorado's American Indian culture one bite at a time at Tocabe

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting