Crown a champion: What’s the best thing to do in Colorado?

March is upon us, and thus, so is the time where millions of us will pore over 68 teams and myriad matchups and scenarios to craft the perfect NCAA tournament bracket – only to have our hopes dashed by the Cinderella du jour.

But in Colorado, March also means longer days, skiing in T-shirts and looking toward the joys of the coming season in our beautiful state.

Well, friends, meet us at the intersection of bracketology and pride-of-place. Denver7, with the help of a fan vote, will crown a definitive champion as The Best Thing to do in Colorado. Here’s how it’ll work:

We’ve selected 16 very Colorado activities and split them into four regions: The Cliffs region, the Buy-a-Ticket region, In-Town Entertainment and Entertainment at Altitude. The vote will happen one round at a time on the following schedule:

Round 1, the Sweet Sixteen: 11 a.m. March 17 through 11 a.m. March 21

Round 2, the Elite Eight: 11:01 a.m. March 21 through 11 a.m. March 24

Round 3, the Final Four: 11:01 a.m. March 24 through 11 a.m. March 28

Round 4, the Championship: 11:01 a.m. March 28 through 11 a.m. April 1

You can vote as many times as your heart desires. Be sure to hit the "Submit Votes" button once you're finished voting.

Check back at the end of each round to see the winners of the fan vote, and make your picks for the next round!