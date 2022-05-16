A stargazer's dream: Our favorite photos of the 'Super Flower Blood Moon' eclipse in the Colorado sky

It was a night to remember for stargazers across Colorado.

A total lunar eclipse created quite the show in the night sky – and quite the show from Denver7's network of photographers online.

Here are some of our favorite photos of the "Super Flower Blood Moon" over Colorado, from our Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group:

As seen from Clinton Gulch Dam Reservoir southwest of Breckenridge

Candayce Abney A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen over Denver

Peter Batty A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen from the Rainbow Curve Overlook at Rocky Mountain National Park

Rick Martinez / RM Digital Productions A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen from the Eastern Plains

Jae Jarratt A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen over the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Denver

Tyler Costin A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen from rural Colorado

Molly Cross Photography A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen over Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park

Sean Markus A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen at Garden of the Gods

Zach Vogel A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen from Allenspark

Richard Geppinger A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen from Lakewood

Adam Smith A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen from a Colorado marina

Suzanne Kelley A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

As seen from Thornton

TONY HAKE // TONY'S TAKES A photo of the May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse and "Super Flower Blood Moon" in the Colorado sky.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, casting a shadow on the moon's surface.

There will be another total lunar eclipse in November, but, according to The Associated Press, Colorado likely won't be a great place to see it. Europe and Africa will have the best views of that eclipse, the AP says.

Another eclipse will take place in 2025, the outlet reports.

