A stargazer's dream: Our favorite photos of the 'Super Flower Blood Moon' eclipse in the Colorado sky
A total lunar eclipse created a spectacular "blood moon" in the night sky – and as usual, the photographers in our Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group were there to capture it. Here are some of our favorites.
A total lunar eclipse created a spectacular "blood moon" in the night sky – and as usual, the photographers in our Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group were there to capture it. Here are some of our favorites.
It was a night to remember for stargazers across Colorado.
Our favorite photos of the 'Super Flower Blood Moon' in the Colorado sky
As seen from Clinton Gulch Dam Reservoir southwest of Breckenridge
As seen over Denver
As seen from the Rainbow Curve Overlook at Rocky Mountain National Park
As seen from the Eastern Plains
As seen over the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Denver
As seen from rural Colorado
As seen over Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park
As seen at Garden of the Gods
As seen from Allenspark
As seen
As seen from Lakewood
As seen from a Colorado marina
As seen from Thornton
A total lunar eclipse happens when the earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, casting a shadow on the moon's surface.
There will be another total lunar eclipse in November, but, according to The Associated Press, Colorado likely won't be a great place to see it. Europe and Africa will have the best views of that eclipse, the AP says.
Another eclipse will take place in 2025, the outlet reports.