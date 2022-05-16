Watch
A stargazer's dream: Our favorite photos of the 'Super Flower Blood Moon' eclipse in the Colorado sky

A total lunar eclipse created a spectacular "blood moon" in the night sky – and as usual, the photographers in our Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group were there to capture it. Here are some of our favorites.
It was a night to remember for stargazers across Colorado.

A total lunar eclipse created quite the show in the night sky – and quite the show from Denver7's network of photographers online.

Here are some of our favorite photos of the "Super Flower Blood Moon" over Colorado, from our Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group:

Our favorite photos of the 'Super Flower Blood Moon' in the Colorado sky

As seen from Clinton Gulch Dam Reservoir southwest of Breckenridge

As seen over Denver

As seen from the Rainbow Curve Overlook at Rocky Mountain National Park

As seen from the Eastern Plains

As seen over the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Denver

As seen from rural Colorado

As seen over Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park

As seen at Garden of the Gods

As seen from Allenspark

As seen from Lakewood

As seen from a Colorado marina

As seen from Thornton

A total lunar eclipse happens when the earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, casting a shadow on the moon's surface.

There will be another total lunar eclipse in November, but, according to The Associated Press, Colorado likely won't be a great place to see it. Europe and Africa will have the best views of that eclipse, the AP says.

Another eclipse will take place in 2025, the outlet reports.

If you want to see more amazing photos of the eclipse, and of all of the beauty our state has to offer, join in the fun on Facebook. Just look for Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos.