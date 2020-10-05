Watch

Denver7 | Discover Colorado

Watch Discover Colorado original videos from Denver7
Learn how to drive your own dog sled team at Grizzle-T Dog and Sled Works
Discover Colorado's Saddleback Ranch and the thrill of snowmobiling in the backcountry
Discover Colorado's new soda bar just in time for spring
'It truly is a flea for all': Discover Colorado's Mile High Flea Market
Discover Colorado and the exquisite taste of goat cheese at Haystack Mountain Creamery in Longmont
Discover Colorado – and a new hobby – through the art of woodworking at Woodworks Studio
Discover Colorado: Not into snowshoeing or skiing? Try ice fishing instead
Discover Colorado’s haunted Stanley Hotel in Estes Park for a night of scares and history
‘I’ve seen 29!': Discover Colorado’s UFO hotspot with more sightings per capita than any place in the world
Discover Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes park for an out-of-this-world night sky
discovercoloradostreaming.jpg

Denver7 | Discover Colorado

Discover Colorado streaming on your TV: Search 'Denver7' on Roku, Amazon Fire

4:26 PM, Oct 05, 2020

Discover Colorado | Originals

Go deeper and discover the stories behind the people, places and things that connect us all to Colorado.

Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover Colorado's backcountry through dog sledding
The Denver7 Team
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover the thrill of snowmobiling at Saddleback Ranch
The Denver7 Team
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover Colorado's new soda bar just in time for spring
The Denver7 Team
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
'It truly is a flea for all': Discover Colorado's Mile High Flea Market
The Denver7 Team
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover Colorado's goat cheese at Haystack Mountain Creamery
The Denver7 Team
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover Colorado through the art of woodworking at Woodworks Studio
The Denver7 Team
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover Colorado: Not into snowshoeing or skiing? Try ice fishing instead
Óscar Contreras
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover Colorado’s haunted Stanley Hotel in Estes Park
The Denver7 Team
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover galaxies galore at Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes park
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover Colorado with a true Christmas experience at Tomari's
The Denver7 Team
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
‘I’ve seen 29!': Discover Colorado’s UFO hotspot
Denver7 | Mile High Musts
Sip on Colorado-made cocktails at Ironton Distillery
The Denver7 Team
News
Colorado must see: Ice caves & triple waterfall
Deb Stanley
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover Colorado's most famous gator
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover Colorado’s Cottonwood Farms, aka ‘pumpkin patch’
Denver7 | Discover Colorado
Discover Colorado’s horseback adventure west of Denver

,

Weather

Saturday
Sunny
80° / 40°
0%
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
78° / 42°
0%
Monday
Partly Cloudy
75° / 45°
10%
Tuesday
Scattered Showers
67° / 47°
40%
View hourly forecast View daily forecast
STREAMINGWXTHUMB2.jpg

Weather News

Colorado snow totals, radar, weather streaming on your TV

1:45 PM, Sep 07, 2020
DiscoverColoradoThroughYourPhotosWinter1280x720.png

Bring positivity back to your Facebook feed: Join 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos'

11:41 AM, Feb 14, 2020

Discover Colorado | Great Outdoors

Click the video to sit back and relax to the sights and sounds of our beautiful state through Denver7's Discover Colorado Zen stream. Then, explore things to do before you hit the trails!

Discover Colorado | 14ers

Colorado is home to more than 50 14ers, or mountains that exceed 14,000 feet above sea level. Thousands of Coloradans and visitors to our state brave the possibility of failure, poor weather, injury and more in order to stand above 14,000 feet — to look around and feel quite certain you’re on top of the world. These are their stories.

Discover Colorado | History

It's not just the beautiful Aspens and epic nature that make our state great. Colorado is home to some of the most interesting and flat out weird stories you can find. Here are legendary people and places that have shaped Colorado’s history.

Local News
10 odd and amazing Colorado facts that many don't know about
Robert Garrison
News
See 7 legendary Colorado stories
Robert Garrison
Local News
The story of Alferd Packer, Colorado’s most infamous, beloved cannibal
Stephanie Butzer
Local News
Dive into the popular conspiracies at DIA
Stephanie Butzer
Local News
Is Denver's Molly Brown house haunted?
Abby Rosenblum
Local News
The night a son blew up his mother's flight over Colorado
Ryan Osborne

Discover Colorado | Epic characters

Some are lucky enough to be born in Colorado. Others are drawn to the beauty and stay for endless outdoor adventures. Connect to the stories of Coloradans who take on unique challenges and inspire us all through their spirit.

Local News
Denver photographer chases passion while fighting cancer
Stephanie Butzer
Local News
Woman finds renewed gratitude while reaching for Colorado Trail record
Stephanie Butzer
Local News
Paralyzed veteran keeps up with family mountain biking on trails
Stephanie Butzer
Local News
Colorado man is halfway done climbing all of state's 14ers barefoot
Stephanie Butzer
Local News
Loveland man builds backyard observatory for astrophotography
Stephanie Butzer
Local News
After failed Rainier summit, she aimed 5,000 feet higher
Stephanie Butzer

Discover Colorado | Wildlife

Wild horses, elk, eagles and Bighorn sheep! There's just no place quite like Colorado when it comes to the creatures that share in our natural resources. Discover more about our wild neighbors that roam across our state.