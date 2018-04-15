Denver's highest rooftop bar, 54Thirty, re-opens for the season this Tuesday

Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:30PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
DENVER – The highest rooftop bar in the Mile High City is re-opening for the season this Tuesday.
54Thirty, which sits atop of Le Meridien Denver Downtown Hotel at the corner 15th and California, will bring back its French-inspired decor and mid-century modern sign along with a variety of crafted cocktails and globally-inspired eats on April 17.
The bar, so named because it’s located at 5,430 feet above sea level, offers some of the best views of the Rocky Mountains and is also extending its weekend hours – perfect for those looking to bring a date during those balmy summer nights.
The bar will also offer live music every Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
54Thirty, which opened its doors on July 3, 2017, is located at 1475 California Street.
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.