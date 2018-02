BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – If you’re looking to try a new eatery this weekend, you might want to travel to Boulder County.

That’s because Guy Fieri and his Camaro convertible made their way to Longmont’s The Post Brewing Company for 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.'

That episode aired Friday.

Our partners at The Denver Post report the company, which has several locations spread throughout Colorado, hosted several viewing parties with food and drink specials.

The episode was filmed back in September.

