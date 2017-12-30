'Blossoms of Light' at Denver Botanic Gardens, a treat for the senses

DENVER -- Denver Botanic Gardens hosted its annual family-friendly event "Blossoms of Light" this holiday season. The holiday lights extravaganza transforms the York Street location into a twinkling winter wonderland.

Blossoms of Light features an interactive light display with a large field of sound-reactive animated LED lights.

The frozen ponds reflected beautiful colors throughout the grounds. Visitors could escape the cold with hot chocolate, snacks and other hot beverage options.

Every single living plant, bush or tree was decorated with lights. Unfortunately, tickets are sold out through January 1 (closing day), but make sure to catch it next year if you missed out!