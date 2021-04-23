After pandemic kept them apart, woman meets nephew for first time in sweet video

RENO, Nev. — Many of us have spent the past year away from loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic and that has meant missing or postponing some of life’s most special moments.

For one woman, COVID-19 prevented her from meeting her sister’s baby boy. But she finally got the chance to hold her nephew earlier this month and the moment was emotional.

Bailey Altick wrote on Instagram that it had been 18 months since she had last seen her sister, Jenn Ward. During that time, she had given birth to her son, Finn.

Since then, Altick says Ward has spent the last 13 months helping her “raise him from across the country via FaceTime.”

On April 8, Altick and Finn met Ward at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. In an Instagram video of the reunion, the sisters are clearly overjoyed to see each other, and the toddler is seen reaching for his aunt.

The video of the encounter has now gone viral, making people teary eyed across country.

“I’m so grateful this year of separation and darkness is beginning to come to a close and I will never take for granted any chance to spend time with the people I love ever again,” wrote Altick in her post.

Ward wrote that she’s “beyond grateful.”