Comic Con, PrideFest and more: 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend, June 16-17, 2018

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Denver PrideFest 2018

What: Recognized as one of the Top 10 pride events in the country, Denver PrideFest kicks off this weekend at Civic Center Park. Enjoy activities and entertainment for kids, adults and pets; browse health and wellness booths, the youth interactive area, retail and commercial booths; and recharge at food and beverage stands while watching the famous Dogs in Drag Parade.

Where: Downtown Denver

When: Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17

Admission: Free

More info: https://denverpride.org/

2. Eat, drink and dance like a Greek during Denver’s Greek Festival

What: Come eat, drink and dance like a Greek at the 2018 Greek Festival this weekend on the grounds of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral. There will be live cooking demonstrations, late night mezes (Greek tapas) as well as a Greek boutique, displaying the best of Greek artisans from around the country

Where: Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave. in Denver.

When: Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: $3 for an all-day pass; $1 for seniors; children enter free

More info: https://www.thegreekfestival.com/

3. Denver Comic Con

What: Geeks of Denver, rejoice! Denver Comic Con is returning to the Mile High City! The 3-day, family-friendly pop culture fan extravaganza will feature the best in pop culture entertainment.

Where: Colorado Convention Center

When: Friday, June 15, 16, and 17

Admission: $38.50 - $176

More info: https://denvercomiccon.com/

4. 6th annual Jeremy Bitner Memorial 5K/10K run and walk

What: The Jeremy Bitner Memorial 5K/10K Run (3.1 miles/6.2 miles) & 5K Walk is an annual event in honor of Englewood Police Detective Jeremy Bitner. Detective Bitner lost his life in the line of duty on May 28, 2012, after being struck and killed by a vehicle while performing a traffic stop.

Where: Cornerstone Park, 5150 S. Windermere St. in Englewood, Colo.

When: Saturday, June 16 starting at 8 a.m.

Admission: $40 for the 10K; $30 for the 5K

More info: http://www.bitnermemorialfund.org/

5. Juneteenth Music Festival

What: Tens of thousands of festival goers will commence to celebrate freedom, community and culture. Set to a soundtrack of Blues, R&B, Soul, Jazz and Hip-Hop music, nearly 200 vendors line Welton Street for an epic celebration.

Where: Five Points neighborhood

When: Saturday, June 16 starting at 11 a.m.

Admission: Free

More info: http://juneteenthmusicfestival.com/

6. The Denver BBQ Festival

What: We've invited some of the country's most award-winning BBQ legends to Denver this summer for America's biggest Father's Day BBQ.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

When: Friday, June 15, 16, and 17

Admission: Free Saturday and Sunday

More info: https://denverbbqfest.com/

7. The Denver Deluxe

What: The Denver Deluxe combines all summer essentials for an incredible afternoon music fest. Jam to live music all afternoon with cold beers tapped, and burgers being flipped. This event will also feature live art from local street and graffiti artists. This is a family-friendly event and kids under 12 are free.

Where: 27th & Walnut and 26th & Larimer

When: Saturday, June 16

Admission: $15+

More info: http://www.denverdeluxe.com/