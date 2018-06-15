Comic Con, PrideFest and more: 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend, June 16-17, 2018

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.
1. Denver PrideFest 2018
What: Recognized as one of the Top 10 pride events in the country, Denver PrideFest kicks off this weekend at Civic Center Park. Enjoy activities and entertainment for kids, adults and pets; browse health and wellness booths, the youth interactive area, retail and commercial booths; and recharge at food and beverage stands while watching the famous Dogs in Drag Parade.
2. Eat, drink and dance like a Greek during Denver’s Greek Festival
What: Come eat, drink and dance like a Greek at the 2018 Greek Festival this weekend on the grounds of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral. There will be live cooking demonstrations, late night mezes (Greek tapas) as well as a Greek boutique, displaying the best of Greek artisans from around the country
Where: Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave. in Denver.
When: Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $3 for an all-day pass; $1 for seniors; children enter free
4. 6th annual Jeremy Bitner Memorial 5K/10K run and walk
What: The Jeremy Bitner Memorial 5K/10K Run (3.1 miles/6.2 miles) & 5K Walk is an annual event in honor of Englewood Police Detective Jeremy Bitner. Detective Bitner lost his life in the line of duty on May 28, 2012, after being struck and killed by a vehicle while performing a traffic stop.
Where: Cornerstone Park, 5150 S. Windermere St. in Englewood, Colo.
What: Tens of thousands of festival goers will commence to celebrate freedom, community and culture. Set to a soundtrack of Blues, R&B, Soul, Jazz and Hip-Hop music, nearly 200 vendors line Welton Street for an epic celebration.
What: The Denver Deluxe combines all summer essentials for an incredible afternoon music fest. Jam to live music all afternoon with cold beers tapped, and burgers being flipped. This event will also feature live art from local street and graffiti artists. This is a family-friendly event and kids under 12 are free.