7 best things to do in Denver this weekend, April 14-15, 2018

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Disney’s Aladdin at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

What: Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical is in town – and the thrilling new production is filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and a breathtaking spectacle. Enjoy your favorite songs from the movie as well as new music from an award-winning cast.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 E. 13th Street in Denver

When: Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Admission: Varies; click here for ticket information.

More info: Visit the Denver Center for the Performing Arts website for more information

2. Spring Flea at Denver Rock Drill

What: The Spring Flea returns this weekend and it’s all about the “new-new” – new season, new vendors and a new location. Get ready for a weekend-long party where you can shop for your favorite Colorado products, sip on craft cocktails and brews, eat to your heart’s content with a vast selection from food trucks and a whole lot more!

Where: Denver Rock Drill, 1717 East. 39th Avenue in Denver

When: Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $5

More info: http://www.denverflea.com/

3. Colorado Tartan Day Festival

What: Many Coloradans of Scottish, Irish and other Celtic backgrounds contributed to the growth and richness of our state. So on Tartan Day, the historical contributions of these cultures is celebrated with family, community, heritage and the human need for connection. Join the festivities at the Boulder County Fairgrounds! There will be music, vendors and much more.

Where: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont, Colo.

When: Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: http://www.coloradotartanday.com/#events

4. Enjoy a free day at the Longmont Museum

What: Enjoy the Longmont Museum’s newest exhibition “WWI: Longmont and the Great War” for free! The museum has other exhibitions you can enjoy free of cost.

Where: Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road

When: Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: https://www.longmontcolorado.gov/departments/departments-e-m/museum

5. Home and Garden Expo

What: If you’re looking for new ideas for your home, whether it’s decorating inside or out, head over to the Home and Garden Expo in Highlands Ranch this weekend!

Where: Eastridge Rec. Center, 9568 University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

When: April 14 and 15, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: https://hrcaonline.org/about-us/guides-communication/calendar-schedules/event-detail/evr/1/home-garden-expo

6. Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market

What: Farmers’ Markets are generally known to be open for a very limited amount of time in the fall, but that’s not the case for Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market in Wheat Ridge, which is open year-round. Come and show for produce, honey, jams and jellies, as well as alpaca wool products, paintings, jewelry and more.

Where: Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market, 7043 W. 38th Ave. in Wheat Ridge, Colo.

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: http://www.fourseasonsfam.com/

7. Celestial Seasonings Factory Tour

What: Did you know you can tour Colorado’s very own Celestial Seasonings Factory for free? Factory tours run every hour Monday through Sunday. And every tour includes a whiff of the Mint Room, guaranteed to clear any stuffy nose. Afterwards, be sure to visit the sampling bar with over 100 kinds of tea to taste. Note that kids must be at least 5 years old to tour the factory floor.

When: Mondays – Saturdays: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sundays: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Celestial Seasonings, 4600 Sleepytime Drive, Boulder, Colo.

Admission: Free

Have an event you’d like for us to tell viewers about? Send an email to oscar.contreras@kmgh.com so he can put your event on the list.