5 things to do in Denver if you're not watching Super Bowl LII

DENVER – So the Eagles are playing the Patriots Sunday in Minneapolis, and while Denver doesn’t really have a steak in this game, many will be tuning in to watch from home.

But what to do if you’re not a fan of either team, or the sport overall? Here are five things you can do around the Denver metro area this Sunday to keep your mind off the game.

1. Snowboard for free at the Ruby Hill Rail Yard

What: Let’s be honest, many of us can’t afford the ski resort passes, the gear, the classes and the gas to get to the Colorado High Country to enjoy some fresh powder. Fortunately for us, there’s a solution to our woes and it’s located right here in Denver! The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is operated by Winter Park Resort and maintained by volunteers. Helmets are strongly encouraged.

Where: Ruby Hill Rail Yard, Florida Avenue and South Platte Drive in Denver, Colo.

When: January 18, 2018 through February 18, 2018 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: https://www.winterparkresort.com/the-mountain/seven-territories/terrain-park/ruby-hill

2. Ice stake at Skyline Park on the 16th St. Mall

What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.

Where: Skyline Park

When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018

Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.

More info: http://www.downtowndenver.com/places/skyline-park

3. Go on a day trip to several of Colorado’s most famous attractions

What: There are several sights you can enjoy that don’t require a three-hour drive! You can enjoy Dinosaur Ridge in Morrison, Red Rocks (also in Morrison), the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave in Golden or the American Mountaineering Museum (also in Golden)

Where: It really varies on how far you want to go!

Admission: Varies; please check if there’s a price of admission to a museum or park before heading out

More info: https://www.denver.org/things-to-do/day-trips-around-colorado/attractions-near-denver/

4. Explore the city’s street art across town

What: Street art is one of the many things that makes Denver… well, Denver, and artwork is scattered throughout different neighborhoods across the Mile High City. So if you’re up for a walk (granted you have the appropriate outerwear) and want to skip the game and the commotion, then this might be the thing for you.

Where: RiNo, East Colfax, The Santa Fe Arts District, Confluence Park, South Broadway

Admission: Free

More info: https://www.denver.org/things-to-do/denver-arts-culture/street-art/

5. Go on a hike. After all, it’s Colorado

What: Seriously, we’ll never get tired of saying this, but: It’s Colorado, you have to go on a hike – even if the weather is a bit chilly outside.

Where: There are several places near Denver which you can explore including Roxborough State Park, St. Mary’s Glacier, etc.

Admission: Free

More info: https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/7-great-hiking-trails-near-denver-youll-love-exploring