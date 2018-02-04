5 things to do in Denver if you're not watching Super Bowl LII

DENVER – So the Eagles are playing the Patriots Sunday in Minneapolis, and while Denver doesn’t really have a steak in this game, many will be tuning in to watch from home.
But what to do if you’re not a fan of either team, or the sport overall? Here are five things you can do around the Denver metro area this Sunday to keep your mind off the game.
1. Snowboard for free at the Ruby Hill Rail Yard
What: Let’s be honest, many of us can’t afford the ski resort passes, the gear, the classes and the gas to get to the Colorado High Country to enjoy some fresh powder. Fortunately for us, there’s a solution to our woes and it’s located right here in Denver! The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is operated by Winter Park Resort and maintained by volunteers. Helmets are strongly encouraged.
Where: Ruby Hill Rail Yard, Florida Avenue and South Platte Drive in Denver, Colo.
When: January 18, 2018 through February 18, 2018 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.
Where: Skyline Park
When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018
Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.
3. Go on a day trip to several of Colorado’s most famous attractions
What: There are several sights you can enjoy that don’t require a three-hour drive! You can enjoy Dinosaur Ridge in Morrison, Red Rocks (also in Morrison), the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave in Golden or the American Mountaineering Museum (also in Golden)
Where: It really varies on how far you want to go!
Admission: Varies; please check if there’s a price of admission to a museum or park before heading out
What: Street art is one of the many things that makes Denver… well, Denver, and artwork is scattered throughout different neighborhoods across the Mile High City. So if you’re up for a walk (granted you have the appropriate outerwear) and want to skip the game and the commotion, then this might be the thing for you.
Where: RiNo, East Colfax, The Santa Fe Arts District, Confluence Park, South Broadway