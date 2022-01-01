Kristian Lopez joined the Denver 7 team in January 2022 as a morning reporter. She was born and raised in Northern California.

Kristian grew up in Chico, Calif., where she started as an intern at KHSL-KNVN Action News Now during her junior year at Chico State University.

Two weeks into her internship, Kristian was offered a position as a part-time associate producer for their Telemundo sister station.

Shortly after, she received the opportunity to make her on-air debut filling in as a weather anchor for Telemundo and eventually began reporting in Spanish while juggling her last couple of semesters at Chico State.

Kristian developed a strong passion for reporting while in college and eventually began reporting in both English and Spanish while finishing her school courses.

She graduated in December 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media Arts and a minor in Broadcasting.

Kristian was offered a full-time reporter position at Action News Now in January 2020.

During her time at KHSL-KNVN, Kristian helped cover national stories such as the deadly 2018 Camp Fire that devastated Paradise, Calif., and surrounding communities. She also reported on the Dixie Fire in 2021, the largest non-complex wildfire in the California’s history and second-largest overall.

The fire destroyed several small towns including Greenville. Kristian was the first reporter on scene the day people in that community returned to see what was left for the first time and shared their stories of resiliency.

In Chico, Kristian also had the opportunity to produce and anchor her own newscasts for both Action News Now and Telemundo, as well as do weather in Spanish.

Kristian is very excited to now be a part of the Denver7 team! She is eager to connect with you and get to the know the Colorado community.

If you have a story idea, feel free to send her an email at Kristian.Lopez@TheDenverChannel.com.