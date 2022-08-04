Krispy Kreme Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season With New Doughnut Collection

The calendar may still say summer, but at Krispy Kreme, it’s about to be fall!

The doughnut shop is launching its pumpkin spice collection earlier than ever this year, with the doughnuts hitting shops nationwide on Aug. 8. The collection includes some returning favorites — Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut — plus a new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut.

The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut are the simplest treats in the collection. The first is a classic Original Glazed doughnut with pumpkin spice flavoring and the second is a spiced old-fashioned cake doughnut covered in glaze.

The Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut is a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut with cheesecake filling, decorated with cheesecake icing. The brand new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut is a pumpkin spice doughnut that is dipped in a pumpkin spice/sugar blend, then topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream.

Along with the doughnuts, you’ll also find Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Latte and the new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee, which is iced coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.

While the pumpkin spice doughnuts will hit shops Aug. 8, you’ll still be able to get Krispy Kreme’s summer doughnuts until Aug. 17. The summer Ice Cream Truck Doughnut Collection is inspired by classic Popsicle flavors and includes a Firecracker Popsicle, Vanilla King Cone and the beloved Creamsicle.

The Popsicle Firecracker doughnut is a glazed doughnut with blue raspberry sugar and creme inspired by the Popsicle Firecracker, while the Vanilla King Cone doughnut is filled with vanilla custard creme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with sugar cone pieces and chopped peanuts and has a drizzle of chocolate icing. The Creamsicle doughnut is filled with vanilla custard creme, has icing inspired by the orange-flavored treat and is topped with a drizzle of white icing and mini sprinkles.

Are you excited for fall treats or hoping to hold on to summer a bit longer?

