As the weather warms up and more people get vaccinated, there's more chances to get outside and move around.

The bad news is, Krispy Kreme is not making it easy for us to shed those lockdown pounds.

The donut shop says you can get a free donut if you show up with your vaccination card. The offer is good at any location for a free glazed donut.

And Krispy Kreme says you could even get one every day for the rest of the year.

Trending stories at Newsy.com