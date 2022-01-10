Krispy Kreme Has Four New Chocolate-Glazed Mini Doughnuts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s a chance this news will break some New Year’s resolutions. But sorry, we’re sharing it anyway!

Krispy Kreme is kicking off 2022 with four new mini doughnuts that are meant to help you indulge and kick your craving — yet in a smaller way, if a full-size doughnut is a bit too much for you in the morning.

The doughnut chain says the new chocolate-glazed mini doughnuts have “a blend of chocolate ‘flavor on flavor on flavor.'” While all are glazed in chocolate icing, three also have a second unique flavor: cake batter, cookies & Kreme or peanut butter.

The plain mini chocolate-glazed doughnut is simply covered in chocolate glaze, while the mini chocolate-glazed cake batter doughnut is also topped with rainbow confetti and a dollop of cake batter Kreme. The mini chocolate-glazed cookies & Kreme doughnut is topped with cookies & Kreme filling and sprinkled with cookie crumbles. The last of the bunch, mini chocolate-glazed peanut butter, is drizzled with peanut butter sauce and topped with a dollop of peanut butter Kreme.

Krispy Kreme

“A small, occasional treat may help you stick to those New Year’s resolutions. So, we packed a ton of flavor into our new Chocolate Glazed minis to make sure your treat is not just worth it but is next-level awesome,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

If you want to try the new doughnuts, Krispy Kreme will be hosting “Flavor Fridays” this month. Guests can purchase a box of four mini doughnuts for $4 on Jan. 14. They can return on Jan. 21 and 28 to grab a box of 16 chocolate-glazed minis or original-glazed minis for $7.99.

Krispy Kreme

While Krispy Kreme has a variety of other doughnuts as well, Dunkin’ just released a brand new chocolate doughnut you may also want to check out.

Their new stroopwafel doughnut features Dunkin’s chocolate frosted doughnut topped with a mini stroopwafel cookie that combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies. Dunkin’ suggests dipping the mini stroopwafel cookie into a beverage, like their new winter blend coffee, which you can get for $2 now through Feb. 1.

Will you be heading to Krispy Kreme or Dunkin’ to try their new breakfast sweets?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.