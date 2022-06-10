This KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker Will Make Summer Mornings So Much Better

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a cold brew coffee fan, but are getting tired of expensive trips to your local coffee shop, it’s time to make iced coffee at home with a gadget like this KitchenAid cold brew coffee maker.

Regularly priced at $140, the 38-ounce KitchenAid cold brew coffee maker is currently on sale for $130. If you want something a bit smaller (and cheaper), however, you can get a 28-ounce version for $100.

The KitchenAid cold brew coffee maker is easy to use, as you simply fill it with cold water and coffee and let it steep. Then, you get a coffee concentrate that’s ready to pour. You’ll get about 19 servings from each batch when you mix 2 ounces of the coffee concentrate with 6 ounces of your favorite milk, water or ice. Each batch stays fresh in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.



The coffee maker fits on a shelf of your fridge and has a stainless steel tap that dispenses the cold brew right from the fridge, so you don’t even need to take it out to get your caffeine fix. If you do want to remove it, however, it has a handle for easy portability. The reusable stainless steel steeper is labeled with fill level indicators to take the guesswork out of the brewing process, so even if you’re new to cold brew, you’ll be able to easily make the perfect cup.

With nearly 2,000 reviews so far, the KitchenAid cold brew coffee maker has a total rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. About 79% of customers give it a full 5 stars.

Reviewers say the coffee maker is well made, easy to use and clean, fits in nicely with other kitchen appliances and makes a great iced coffee. One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says the quality of the machine is “immediately obvious from the moment you start unpacking it.”

“This is a very well constructed unit, easy to clean, and it takes very little space in your refrigerator,” they wrote. “I let the coffee steep in my refrigerator (yes, in the refrigerator, not on the counter) for 23 hours because I just couldn’t wait any longer. The cold brew is absolutely outstanding!!”

Another 5-star reviewer says they did a lot of research before deciding to buy it and now recommend it for anyone wanting iced coffee.

“It is compact, easy to clean, has its own metal mesh filter, and makes a lot of coffee (concentrate — add water in the glass). I am happy with how sleek it is. We can keep it in a corner of the fridge without taking up room or looking bulky,” they wrote. “It’s very easy to clean as well. The mesh filter is incredibly fine and nothing gets through so it’s delicious smooth coffee.”

Of course, there are a handful of customers who weren’t happy with the coffee maker, with a few people saying it leaks and some others saying it arrived damaged or the box was opened.

If the price is a bit steep for you, there are a handful of other cold brew coffee makers on Amazon as well, like this Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker that has more than 43,000 5-star reviews and is just $25.08-$26.49 right now depending on which size you choose (regularly $28 or $38).

The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker holds 1 or 2 quarts of cold brew, which is about 4-8 servings. The one-quart size fits in most refrigerator doors, so you don’t even need to make room on a shelf.

For an even lower-priced option, this Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker is just $18, makes up to six cups and comes in multiple colors including red, aqua and black. There’s even a multicolored version that induces some ’90s nostalgia with a teal, yellow and pink design.

With more than 11,000 5-star reviews, the Primula Burke cold brew coffee maker is easy to use, as all you need is your favorite ground coffee and cold water. You can let it brew overnight or just enough to reach your desired strength, then serve cold over ice. You can even warm it up if you wish.

Do you prefer hot coffee or enjoy cold brew?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.