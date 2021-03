Kia is telling the owners of nearly 380,000 cars in the U.S. to park outside due to the risk of an engine fire.

The models include certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans.

Kia says it will begin notifying owners next month and dealers will replace the fuses in the electrical junction box to resolve the problem.

