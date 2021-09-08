Check out these brand new shows coming to KCDO Local3 in Denver

Jay Leno fans will love this news! Check out the brand new shows debuting September 13 on KCDO Local3 in Denver.

The Kathie J Show

Mon-Fri 9A

As a long-time TV and radio host in Colorado, Kathie knows what matters to Coloradoans. Kathie can relate on a local level and address issues that face us all. With her unfiltered and open-armed approach to life, The Kathie K Show strives to use humor as a vehicle to have tough, empathetic conversations about ourselves, our struggles and our day-to-day lives. ​

Relative Justice

Mon-Fri 11A

Relative Justice launches in September with Judge Rhonda Wills who currently practices law in Los Angeles. The show will focus on conflicts between family members and will include litigants and a small gallery in studio observing appropriate COVID-19 protocols.​

The Doctors

Mon-Fri 2P

The Emmy® Award-winning daytime talk show The Doctors is hosted by plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon and physician Dr. Ian Smith. Watch weekdays for the most up-to-date information regarding your health and wellness, as well as news-making medical stories that may affect you or your family. The Doctors strives to enlighten viewers with simple ways to attain and maintain good health. Watch and find ways to get empowered about your well-being!

​Funny You Should Ask

Mon-Fri 4P

Funny You Should Ask is a game show that believes every question always has a funny answer. In each half hour episode, six superstar comedians try to help two contestants win a big cash prize. The celebrity is asked an interesting trivia-based question and responds with a killer joke. After the laughter subsides, the comedian answers again, this time trying to respond correctly. The contestant must then decide if he thinks the comedian’s answer is right or wrong. After three laugh filled rounds, the contestant with the most money goes on to play the end game for a chance at the big cash prize.

​You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno

Mon-Fri 7P

Jay Leno along with Kevin Eubanks host this new version of the Groucho Marx comedy show You Bet Your Life which launches in September. YBYL will couple two strangers together for the opportunity to win prize money by correctly answering questions about pre-determined categories. YBYL is set to deliver a series filled with the warmth and laughter America needs now!​

Check out a full listing of shows on KCDO Local3.

