Justice Department To Help Find Missing Native People in Montana

The Justice Department is teaming up with Native communities in Montana in hopes of providing closure to families of missing loved ones.

"It's for those who are missing, those who have been murdered, their families who will forever hurt," said Ellie Bundy, councilperson of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes."This topic, as you can imagine, is heavy, dark and difficult. But today we celebrate success and offer hope."

The Justice Department's plan will give communities more resources to find missing or murdered tribe members.

Native Americans make up less than 7% of Montana's population, but they account for a quarter of missing person cases.

Critics of the plan say the effort is limited because it doesn't apply to people missing off the Reservation.

Trending stories at Newsy.com