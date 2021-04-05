Jordan Says It Prevented A Plot To Destabilize The Country

Jordan's government says it prevented a plot by a former crown prince to destabilize the country's government.

Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein says he's being punished for speaking out against corruption within the government. He was placed under house arrest by King Abdullah II, who is his half brother.

The country's foreign minister accused Hamzah of working with foreign officials to "target the security and stability" of Jordan.

Jordan is an important Middle East ally for the U.S. and one of just two countries in the region that has diplomatic relations with Israel. The U.S. says it fully supports King Abdullah.

