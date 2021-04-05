Johnson & Johnson Takes Control Of Vaccine Plant

The U.S. government is telling AstraZeneca to find another place to manufacture its COVID vaccine after the plant the company currently uses ruined 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The government has now put J&J in charge of the Baltimore facility. AstraZeneca is being pushed out in order to avoid any future mix-ups.

AstraZeneca's vaccine has not been approved in the U.S. and the company says it's working with the U.S. to figure out a new place for manufacturing.

Johnson & Johnson says it will still be able to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. by the end of May.

